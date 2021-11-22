Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Report: Sevilla's Jules Kounde Remains Primary Target For Chelsea Ahead of January Transfer Window

Author:

Chelsea are still interested in signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, who remains a primary target for the club, according to reports.

The French international was constantly linked with the Blues last transfer window but remained a Sevilla player.

As per Goal, Kounde remains Chelsea's 'primary target' after they failed to secure the signing in the last window.

This comes after Manchester United have entered the race for the defender, as they have 'hunger' to sign Kounde in January.

Kounde's release clause is currently €80 million, and Sevilla refused to let him move to Chelsea last summer after their €50 million bid.

With his contract set to run out in 2024, the Spanish side could see either Manchester United or Chelsea come along and take him by force in January with a lump sum.

Read More

It was previously reported that Thomas Tuchel's men  will 're-consider' Kounde in the January window with Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all out of contract in the summer.

Sevilla are aware of the interest from Chelsea as Monchi revealed that they are 'conscious' of the Blues' interest.

Furthermore, Sevilla president Jose Castro stated that if Chelsea meet the release clause, Kounde will leave.

"Jules Kounde deal? We're not going to change our position. If the proposal we receive is out of market, we will sell our players to sign new ones." he said.

More Chelsea Coverage

