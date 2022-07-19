Report: Sevilla’s Jules Kounde ‘Will’ Be a Chelsea Player

News from Spain is now claiming that Sevilla's Jules Kounde is set to become a Chelsea player.

Reports have been breaking all day surrounding Chelsea's interest in Kounde. Most journalists have been reporting that the Blues have bid upwards of €60m.

However, some Barcelona sources were claiming that the Frenchman had agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish side.

Fortunately, it looks like the Blues are currently winning the race after Thomas Tuchel approved the signing.

IMAGO / Jones

Now, local sites in Sevilla are reporting that the 23-year-old will be a Chelsea player next season.

According to Sevilla site @InfoSevillismo, via Blue_Footy, the deal for Kounde is 'almost done'.

Chelsea will pay €60m plus €5m in bonuses. Straight cash of €45m and €20m to be paid later.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Author Verdict

If Chelsea can complete the signing of Kounde then it will be amazing and it definitely improves Tuchel's defence.

A back three of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Jules Kounde would be up there with the best defensive setups in the world.

The Blues could still do with another centre-back who can play right-back due to Cesar Azpilicueta's apparent transfer to Barcelona but Todd Boehly has done an amazing job so far.

Yes, he's spending a lot of money but this Chelsea sided needed a big rebuild and that is exactly what he's done.

