Report: Sevilla’s Jules Kounde ‘Will’ Be a Chelsea Player

News from Spain is now claiming that Sevilla's Jules Kounde is set to become a Chelsea player.

Reports have been breaking all day surrounding Chelsea's interest in Kounde. Most journalists have been reporting that the Blues have bid upwards of €60m.

However, some Barcelona sources were claiming that the Frenchman had agreed a four-year deal with the Spanish side.

Fortunately, it looks like the Blues are currently winning the race after Thomas Tuchel approved the signing.

Jules Kounde

Now, local sites in Sevilla are reporting that the 23-year-old will be a Chelsea player next season.

According to Sevilla site @InfoSevillismo, via Blue_Footy, the deal for Kounde is 'almost done'.

Chelsea will pay €60m plus €5m in bonuses. Straight cash of €45m and €20m to be paid later.

Jules Kounde

Author Verdict

If Chelsea can complete the signing of Kounde then it will be amazing and it definitely improves Tuchel's defence.

A back three of Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva and Jules Kounde would be up there with the best defensive setups in the world.

The Blues could still do with another centre-back who can play right-back due to Cesar Azpilicueta's apparent transfer to Barcelona but Todd Boehly has done an amazing job so far.

Yes, he's spending a lot of money but this Chelsea sided needed a big rebuild and that is exactly what he's done.

Jules Kounde
