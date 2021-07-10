Report: Trevoh Chalobah Could Make West Brom Switch on Free Transfer

The Cobham academy graduate has been linked with a move away following succession of loans.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is set to leave the club on a free transfer to West Bromwich Albion, according to reports.

The midfielder has been linked with the Championship club recently and next week could be crucial in the saga.

As per Express and Star, West Brom opened talks with the player last week and it appears that Thomas Tuchel has made the midfielder available for transfer, requiring no fee for the Championship side to secure his services.

This news comes as a shoch as interest is high for the Chelsea academy graduate, with a potential loan move back to FC Lorient discussed.

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since 2007, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2015/16, FA Youth Cup in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and the Under-18 Premier League in 2016/17. He appeared on the bench for the Blues in the 2018 FA Cup Final victory against Manchester United.

The midfielder has plenty of experience in the Championship, where West Brom will be playing next season following their relegation from the Premier League.

The following season saw the first loan move for the versatile player, who can play in midfield and at the back. He signed for Championship club Ipswich Town on a season-long deal in 2018 and went on to make 43 appearances for the Tractor Boys, scoring twice.

Next came a loan move to Huddersfield Town, also of the Championship, where he played 36 times just netting once.

Last season saw his first move away from England's second division when Chalobah joined FC Lorient, gaining valuable experience abroad. He played 2,237 minutes for the French club across a 29 game spell, scoring twice including a valuable goal late on in the season as the club survived relegation.

This is one to keep an eye on as the deal could progress fairly quickly within the coming weeks.

