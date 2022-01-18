Report: 'Significant Interest' in Spain Shown for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta

There is significant interest being shown in Spain for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.

This comes as the 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season.

As per the Athletic, there is significant interest in the defender, particularly from clubs in Spain.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly 'considering a move' for the defender on a free transfer whilst it was also reported that the Blues captain already has a pre-agreement in place with FC Barcelona.

Chelsea want the defender to stay as they were prepared to offer him a contract, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.

And the Athletic have confirmed interest from his home country as he could return to Spain to end his career.

The Blues are 'highly unlikely' to sanction a move for the defender in January but he could leave on a free at the end of the season.

Recently, the defender has provided an update on his future as he said: "Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

It remains to be seen as to what will happen with the Spaniard's future but if he is to depart he will go down as a Chelsea hero, having now made over 450 appearances for the club.

