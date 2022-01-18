Report: 'Significant Interest' in Spain Shown for Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta
There is significant interest being shown in Spain for Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, according to reports.
This comes as the 32-year-old's current deal expires at the end of the season.
As per the Athletic, there is significant interest in the defender, particularly from clubs in Spain.
Atletico Madrid are reportedly 'considering a move' for the defender on a free transfer whilst it was also reported that the Blues captain already has a pre-agreement in place with FC Barcelona.
Chelsea want the defender to stay as they were prepared to offer him a contract, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.
Read More
And the Athletic have confirmed interest from his home country as he could return to Spain to end his career.
The Blues are 'highly unlikely' to sanction a move for the defender in January but he could leave on a free at the end of the season.
Recently, the defender has provided an update on his future as he said: "Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.
"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."
It remains to be seen as to what will happen with the Spaniard's future but if he is to depart he will go down as a Chelsea hero, having now made over 450 appearances for the club.
Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube