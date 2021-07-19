Report: These Six Clubs Are Interested in Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

Six clubs across England and France are interested in Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah this summer, according to reports.

The youngster spent last season on loan at FC Lorient where he impressed as the French club survived relegation.

As per L'Equipe via Sport Witness, clubs including Watford, West Brom, Crystal Palace, Lorient, Lens and Montpellier are all interested in Chalobah this summer.

(Photo Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

Chalobah has been at Chelsea since 2007, winning the UEFA Youth League in 2015/16, FA Youth Cup in 2015/16 and 2016/17 and the Under-18 Premier League in 2016/17. He appeared on the bench for the Blues in the 2018 FA Cup Final victory against Manchester United.

Last season saw his first move away from England when Chalobah joined FC Lorient, gaining valuable experience abroad. He played 2,237 minutes for the French club across a 29 game spell, scoring twice including a valuable goal late on in the season as the club survived relegation.

Reports have linked the player with a move to West Bromwich Albion of the Championship as he midfielder has plenty of experience in the Championship, where West Brom will be playing next season following their relegation from the Premier League, having previously spent time on loan with Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town in England's second division.

However with interest from France and the Premier League, Chalobah could move elsewhere.

He has shown his talent in Ligue 1 and could be picked up by any one of Lorient's rivals if they do not sign him themselves on either another loan move or a permanent transfer this summer.

