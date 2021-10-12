Report: Six Clubs Interested in Signing Antonio on Free Transfer

Six of Europe's top clubs are interested in signing Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer when his contract expires, according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been pivotal to Chelsea's defence in recent years, but is aware that his contract is about to expire and knows what his worth is to Chelsea.

Under Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has been a centre-piece to the Blues' defence, winning the Champions League with the club in May 2021.

As reported by Sky Sports, six of Europe's top clubs are ready to offer Rudiger a contract in January, ahead of signing him on a free transfer when his contract with Chelsea expires in the summer of 2022.

The German defender is aware of his worth to Chelsea and knows that clubs are interested in signing him, and has announced he wants to assess all of his options before deciding upon his future.

Thomas Tuchel is incredibly keen to keep him at the club, with ABC reporting that he has been offered a contract by Chelsea worth €11 million a year.

This would be a significant increase on his current earnings at €6 million a year.

Speaking to Sky, Rudiger is aware of the importance of the decision ahead of him.

"For me, this will now be the most important decision of my professional career," he said.

"I have never spoken to any other club than Chelsea."

