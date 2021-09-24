Report: Six of Europe's Top Clubs Ready to Offer Antonio Rudiger Pre-Contract in January

Six of Europe's top clubs are ready to sign Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger on a pre-contract in January ahead of a free transfer when his contract expires in summer 2022, according to reports.

The German defender has been at the west London club since signing back in 2017, and has been a key player in the side in those four years.

According to Sky Sports, the German international is a high on several clubs' transfer lists, as he enters the final year of his contract with the Blues.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep Rudiger in the books, adding that the German international has "not many reasons" to leave the club.

"I hope that they find a solution but it's not only between coaches and players," he explained. "It's between the club and the player's agent."

According to reports, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are three of the teams interested in the defender, with Bayern Munich incredibly keen on the 28-year-old.

The centre-back is aware of Chelsea's interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, whose arrival would make competition for places in the starting 11 increasingly difficult.

Although Rudiger has already claimed he is happy to stay at Chelsea, he has not said in any way that he would be against a move away, as he is still awaiting an offer from Chelsea that matches his high wage demands.

The defender values himself as worth the same as strikers Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, who are currently the side's highest paid players, earning in excess of £300,000-per-week.

