Report: Small Chance of Ousmane Dembele Joining Chelsea in January

There is a small chance that Ousmane Dembele will join Chelsea from Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues linked transfer target could be set to leave the Nou Camp either now or at the end of the season, when his contract at the club expires.

Chelsea are believed to have been monitoring his situation since the beginning of the month in the hopes of potentially pursuing a deal for him.

According to Foot Mercato, Dembele does not intend to leave the club in January.

He was absent from their recent game against Alaves, but this was believed to be due to illness and not a selection issue.

Dembele's entourage and officials at Barcelona are said to have held talks earlier in the month to discuss his future at the club, and the Frenchman wants to have a 'happy outcome' and a possible extension.

The report therefore states that there is 'little chance' of Dembele joining another team before the end of the window, in particular Chelsea.

The 24-year-old joined the La Liga giants in 2017 from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund and is now in his fifth and final season at the club under the terms of his contract.

A move to the Blues may not be too unfamiliar for him as he has previously played under the management of Thomas Tuchel.

Dembele has played 129 times for Barcelona since he arrived nearly five years ago, scoring 31 goals and assisting a further 24 in all competitions. However, he has only netted once and assisted twice in 11 games during the current campaign.

