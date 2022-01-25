Report: 'Some Movement' Expected at Chelsea in Final Days of January Transfer Window

Chelsea are expected to complete some business this month in the final week of the January transfer window, however it remains to be seen if that is in terms of incomings or outgoings, according to reports.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to welcome any new players into the building at Cobham, other than the return of Kenedy who was recalled from his loan spell at Flamengo.

A wing-back has been priorities by Chelsea this month due to the injuries to Ben Chilwell and Reece James but no final solution has yet been found.

Chelsea have tried to recall Emerson Palmieri, currently on loan at Lyon, from his spell in France but the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to let him leave despite their being an offer of compensation on the table.

Other alternatives have been looked at and explored by the club but nothing concrete has advanced as the final week of the January transfer window approaches.

The Blues have already seen several loan departures this month as loan spells have been terminated for players to make moves to other clubs.

Jamie Cumming left Gillingham for MK Dons, while Juan Castillo joined Charlton Athletic for the remainder of the season after an initial spell at Birmingham City.

And according to Adam Newson, although it remains unclear if any arrivals will be seen between now and next Monday's 11pm deadline, 'there is likely to be some movement among Chelsea's loan army in the final days of the window'.

Tuchel spoke earlier this month on potential arrivals but insisted he just needed his 'whole squad' following Covid and injury disruptions that have affected the Blues over the last couple of months.

"Of course we will try to improve but if you mean do we need other players, I think we just need our whole squad."

