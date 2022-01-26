Skip to main content
Report: Southampton Expected to Launch Transfer Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

Southampton are expected to make a transfer bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, according to reports. 

The Blues man is currently on loan at the fellow Premier League side for the season, where he has hugely impressed down on the south coast. 

Due to his performances for the Saints he has attracted interest from a lot of clubs for his signature, which could therefore see him move away from west London on a permanent basis. 

imago1008434333h

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southampton are expected to make a bid for Broja, with a proposal set to be submitted soon.

The fee is suggested to be around £25 million, which would see him become the club's record signing after Danny Ings' move from Liverpool.

Read More

Broja has only made one senior appearances for the Blues in his career, but it is believed that Thomas Tuchel is an admirer of the striker.

He also commented on the speculation a few days ago as he stated: "He's our player."

imago1004481728h

Chelsea are believed to be expecting other bids for Broja during this year's summer transfer window due to his form for Southampton, with the club reportedly being 'braced for multiple offers'.

In 21 appearances for the Saints in all competitions this season, he has scored seven goals and assisted a further one, proving to be a reliable output up front.

He signed a new five-year deal at the European Champions last summer and with Broja being just 20-years-old, he was likely sent out on loan in order to gain more first team experience at the top level.

