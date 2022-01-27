Skip to main content
Report: Southampton Eye Permanent January Deal for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin

Southampton want to sign Chelsea's Tino Anjorin on a permanent deal this month, according to reports.

The 20-year-old joins the list of Chelsea players who have attracted the interest from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, and they are keen on landing him in January.

As per Adam Newson, Southampton are trying to sign Anjorin before the end of the window. Several other 'top' Championship sides are keen on a loan deal, something Chelsea would prefer.

Southampton are willing to wait until the summer to sign the winger if they are unable to acquire him before Monday's deadline. 

imago1006992800h

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

Read More

After Ralf Rangnick's departure, a decision was made for Anjorin not to return to Russia once he recovers from his injury. 

imago0049551251h

Now the Saints and Hasenhuttl eye another Blues Academy star, following on from their interest in landing Armando Broja on a permanent basis last month.

However, Tom Barclay adds that a move for Anjorin to Southampton is unlikely this month.

Hasenhuttl recently sent a strong message to Chelsea and Manchester City over their young stars' future, calling Southampton the perfect place for players to develop. 

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here. We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

