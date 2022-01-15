Report: Southampton Hold Talks With Chelsea Over Permanent Deal for Armando Broja

Southampton have held talks with Chelsea over possibly extending Armando Broja's time at the south coast club, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on a season long loan at the Saints and has highly impressed during his spell there so far.

At just 20-years-old, Broja certainly has a bright future ahead of him, especially if he is able to maintain the form he has shown in recent weeks.

According to Hampshire Live, Southampton could look to pursue a second season loan for the striker, but they would prefer to sign him in a permanent deal.

Although it is believed that any agreement is 'a long way off', the club are confident that he will be advised into making a switch down to the Hampshire side.

The report also suggests that due to his impressive form this season, there may be a lot of interest in his signature from other clubs.

Due to the side recently being taken over by Sport Republic, Southampton may now have the chance to sign Broja in a transfer deal.

He has made 19 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, scoring seven goals and assisting a further one.

Broja joined the Chelsea youth system in 2009 and signed his first professional contract with them in 2020, before agreeing a new five year deal in July last year.

The Albanian striker spent the previous season on loan at Vitesse in the Netherlands, where he scored 11 goals in 34 appearances for the club.

