Report: Southampton Join Atalanta, Arsenal, West Ham & Aston Villa in Race for Tammy Abraham

Southampton have joined the race to sign Chelsea forward this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is expected to be on his way out of Chelsea during the summer transfer window after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel.

Abraham featured on Wednesday night against Tottenham Hotspur but he could have now played his final game for the Blues.

But he started to attract interest from the Premier League and abroad. Atalanta are reported to be ready to pay €40 million for his services this summer.

While Aston Vila, West Ham and Arsenal are all interested in taking Abraham this summer. Villa are 'eager' for a loan deal, while the other two Premier League clubs are showing interest in a permanent deal but the £40 million valuation is putting them off.

Now it's being reported by various sources including the Standard that Southampton are ready to join the race but they also want a loan deal which Chelsea prefer not to do this summer.

Thomas Tuchel is set to welcome Romelu Lukaku to Stamford Bridge.

Southampton are in need of a new number nine after the departure of Danny Ings to Aston Villa, which could also see the end of Villa's interest in Abraham.

Chelsea are preparing to welcome Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge this summer as they ready a fresh bid in excess of £100 million.

Abraham is set to make way for Lukaku but it's now a case of where he will end up and who is willing to meet Chelsea's demands this summer.

