Report: Southampton Keen to Sign Chelsea's Tino Anjorin in Summer Following Huddersfield Loan

Premier League side Southampton are said to be keen to sign Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on a permanent transfer in the summer after he completes a loan spell at Huddersfield Town.

This comes after Chelsea are set to send their youngster on loan to the Championship for the remainder of the season.

As per football.london, Southampton have not dropped their interest and are expected to pursue a deal for Anjorin in the summer.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

Chelsea confirmed that he has been recalled and reports have stated that he is set to spend the remainer of the season at Huddersfield Town.

After this loan move, the Saints and Hasenhuttl will eye another Blues Academy star, following on from their interest in landing Armando Broja on a permanent basis last month.

Ralph Hasenhuttl recently sent a strong message to Chelsea and Manchester City over their young stars' future, calling Southampton the perfect place for players to develop.

"Young players that can't make it at Chelsea or Man City are welcome here. We will give them the platform and want to create new stars."

It remains to be seen as to whether the club will allow Anjorin to leave on a permanent but they will monitor his progress at Huddersfield over the next few months.

