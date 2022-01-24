Skip to main content
Report: Southampton 'Not Concerned' By West Ham Interest in Chelsea Loanee Armando Broja

Southampton aren't fazed by West Ham's interest in Chelsea loanee Armando Broja, according to reports.

The 20-year-old is on loan at Southampton for the season and has attracted permanent interest from Ralph Hasenhuttl's side after netting seven goals in his 21 appearances so far this season.

Southampton are keen on extending Broja's time down on the south coast with Hasenhuttl confirming talks are underway with Chelsea and Marina Granovskaia over his future. 

imago1008694226h

Broja is open to staying beyond the initial loan spell, as per recent reports, while Chelsea won't make any decision until the summer. 

His form has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs this month, including West Ham. However their interest of trying to steal Broja this month isn't worrying Southampton, according to talkSPORT

Read More

Broja is focused on Southampton and is letting his football do the talking after he admitted he is 'enjoying his football' with the Saints. 

"It’s an amazing club, amazing players, people, so I’m around good people and I’m enjoying my football," he said, speaking to Sky Sports.

imago1009078926h

"I’m happy with the opportunities that I’m getting and trying to help the team out.

"I go into every game playing my way, trying to help the team out as much as possible. For me, it doesn’t matter who I’m up against, I just try to play for the team and play for the win. I just try to give my all for the team."

