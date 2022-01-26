Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Southampton Holding Off Until Summer to Make Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

Southampton will not make a bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on loan at the fellow Premier League side for the season, where he has highly impressed for the Saints on the south coast.

His performances for them have encouraged them to consider a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old, with other clubs also set to show an interest in his services.

imago1008803938h (1)

According to Alex Crook, Southampton will not yet make a transfer bid for the Albanian youngster despite claims suggesting a £25 million bid was imminent. 

They never planned to do so in the opening month of 2022 and will be happy to wait until the latter stages of the season to step up their negotiations with his parent club.

Read More

He has made 21 appearances for the side since he joined on loan in the summer, scoring seven goals and assisting a further one in all competitions.

Chelsea are also reportedly 'braced for multiple offers' for the striker at the end of the season due to his impressive performances.

imago1004481728h

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has recently commented on Broja and the situation regarding his future as he said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008434333h
Transfer News

Report: Southampton Holding Off Until Summer to Make Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

1 minute ago
imago1009360260h
News

'I'm So Happy' - Thomas Tuchel Reflects on His First Year at Chelsea

31 minutes ago
imago1009392037h
Transfer News

Report: Nothing Yet Decided Regarding Cesar Azpilicueta's Future at Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1002891366h
News

Comment: Make or Break for Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner & Chelsea Attackers Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

1 hour ago
imago1000189206h
News

Thiago Silva Confirms Chelsea's Travel Plans for Club World Cup

2 hours ago
imago1002099893h
Transfer News

Agent: Chelsea Unwilling to Let Xavier Mbuyamba Leave on Loan in January

3 hours ago
imago1008930426h
News

Report: Mood in Chelsea Squad 'Isn't Good' After 'Brutal' Thomas Tuchel Treatment

3 hours ago
imago1002891366h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Attackers Considering Summer Exit as Mood Declines in Camp

4 hours ago