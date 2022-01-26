Report: Southampton Holding Off Until Summer to Make Bid for Chelsea's Armando Broja

Southampton will not make a bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja in the January transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues man is currently on loan at the fellow Premier League side for the season, where he has highly impressed for the Saints on the south coast.

His performances for them have encouraged them to consider a permanent transfer for the 20-year-old, with other clubs also set to show an interest in his services.

According to Alex Crook, Southampton will not yet make a transfer bid for the Albanian youngster despite claims suggesting a £25 million bid was imminent.

They never planned to do so in the opening month of 2022 and will be happy to wait until the latter stages of the season to step up their negotiations with his parent club.

He has made 21 appearances for the side since he joined on loan in the summer, scoring seven goals and assisting a further one in all competitions.

Chelsea are also reportedly 'braced for multiple offers' for the striker at the end of the season due to his impressive performances.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel has recently commented on Broja and the situation regarding his future as he said: “He is our player and he is doing good. But at the same time it is only half the season. He needs to continue to improve and to make his statement at Southampton.

"We have a reason why they are our players. They have quality, mentality. They are now out there on their own in different environments, different clubs and proving themselves. Armando is getting better and better.

"He is a very unique player with some very unique strengths in his game. His speed, he is robust. He is a goal scorer. First of all it is not the moment to discuss about summer. It is the moment for him to stay calm and keep on improving."

