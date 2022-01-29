Report: Southampton's Chelsea Raid for Armando Broja & Tino Anjorin Not Expected Before January Deadline

Southampton are not expected to make a move for Armando Broja or Tino Anjorin of Chelsea on permanent deals until the summer, according to reports.

The Saints already secured deals for Tino Livramento and Dynel Simeu from Chelsea last summer and have been linked with further moves for Chelsea's youngsters.

However, as per Hampshire Live, a summer transfer swoop for Broja and Anjorin looks more likely.

This comes after it was reported that Southampton wanted to sign Chelsea's Anjorin on a permanent deal this month.

Anjorin spent the first half of the season on loan in Russia at Lokomotiv Moscow, a deal which included a £17 million option to buy in January, but he was forced to return to England after suffering a broken metatarsal in training back in November.

After Ralf Rangnick's departure, a decision was made for Anjorin not to return to Russia once he recovers from his injury.

On the other hand, they have also been linked with a permanent move for loanee Broja, who has impressed on the south coast.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has confirmed that talks were underway between the two clubs over the Albanian.

He said:“Then it’s also about Chelsea and what they want. There are a lot of talks to be had. But Martin (Semmens) is on this and Broja should concentrate on his game.”

However, it appears that both these moves are more likely to occur in the summer rather than the January transfer window.

