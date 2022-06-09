Skip to main content

Report: Spain midfielder Saul Niguez will return to Atletico Madrid following Chelsea loan

Chelsea have decided not to turn the loan signing of Spainaird Saul Niguez into a permanent signing following his loan move from Athletico Madrid this season. 

Saul Niguez

Saul played the full 90 minutes on the final day of the Premier League season as Chelsea beat Watford 2-1

Saul struggled to adapt to life in England and was brought off at half-time on his debut in the 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in September. Following on from this the Spanish international only went on to make a further 9 apperances in the League

Saul Niguez and Jacob Ramsay

Saul started on his debut in the 3-0 Premier League victory over Aston Villa only 4 days after signing for Chelsea 

27 year-old Saul made 23 apperances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, scoring once in the 3-2 FA Cup victory away at Luton Town in March. 

Speaking on his deaprture Niguez wrote on Twitter, "Things didn’t start well at all. After a long time at home, changing everything wasn’t easy."

He went on to express his gratitude to the club as well as fans and teammates following his tough loan move. 

"Thanks to all the fans for supporting me through thick and thin. I will be forever grateful." He further commented, "But above all, I wanted to thank my team-mates. They have been fundamental so that I wouldn’t fall apart. They helped me to continue supporting the team and live a calm and positive day to day. Thank you!"

He will return to boyhood Club Atletico Madrid where he will assess his career and potentially look for another move. 

