Report: Euro 2020 Star Spinazzola is 'Impressing' Chelsea

In the midst of a great Euros campaign the Italian is turning heads

Chelsea have been 'impressed' by Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola as the Italian has put in two Man of the Match performances at this summer's European Championships, according to reports.

It has previously been reported that Chelsea have already asked Jose Mourinho's AS Roma about the 28-year-old this summer.

According to Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Spinazzola has caught the eye of Chelsea as the main threat from Italy down their left hand-side at Euro 2020.

Leonardo Spinazzola has been showing his quality at Euro 2020 Photo by Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Chelsea already have Ben Chilwell, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmiere, who all play in Spinazzola's position.

However, with Alonso and Emerson strongly linked with Chelsea exits this summer, Spinazzola would make an ideal replacement.

Chelsea's Emerson has also been in action for Italy, but is playing second fiddle to Spinazzola Photo by Alfredo Falcone/LaPresse/Sipa USA

Recent reports have suggested that Emerson is taking matters into his own hands, choosing an official who could guarantee his transfer away from Chelsea this summer as he now counts on super agent Pini Zahavi.

Inter Milan, Lazio and Napoli are all interested in the Italian, who is currently at the European Championships for his country.

Napoli are already planning a move for the wide player and could make their first bid 'in the coming days'.

Marcos Alonso might have to make way if Chelsea are to bring in Spinazzola Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Alonso has attracted interest from top European clubs including Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Barcelona are preparing for left-back Junior Firpo to leave the club this summer and Alonso has been lined up as a replacement

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."