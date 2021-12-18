Report: Spurs Ready to Make Lucrative More for Chelsea Defender Antonio Rudiger

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make an audacious move to try to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree an extension with Chelsea, with both parties far apart on any potential agreement.

He has been offered a new deal worth £140,000-a-week, while the defender wants a contract worth £200,000-a-week. Real Madrid and PSG have held talks with his agent in recent weeks. Real are currently believed to be the frontrunners for his signatures.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also expressed an interested in the 28-year-old.

But Tottenham have also been linked and as per Football Insider, they are 'pushing hard' to land the Germany international and have made contact over a potential deal.

Spurs' chief Fabio Paratici is in contact with Rudiger's camp and is trying to force an agreement in the New Year ahead of a proposed switch across the capital next summer.

Daniel Levy is claimed to be willing to pay 'huge' wages due to there being no transfer fee involved.

Rudiger is able to agree pre-contracts with foreign clubs from January 1 if no deal is struck with current club Chelsea before the end of the year, which Thomas Tuchel is hoping to do.

"It’s true that nobody is bigger than the club and this is a team effort and a strong club," said Tuchel on Rudiger's future in west London.

"It’s not only about Toni and I mean that in the best way because we know what he’s doing and we’re fully aware of it. In the end, we need a bit of patience. I have no update right now."

