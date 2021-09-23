Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger 'If At All Possible'

Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger on Free Transfer 'If At All Possible'

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is a 'huge fan' of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and 'would love' to sign him if at all possible, according to reports.

The central defender has been the centre of much speculation following reports that a variety of clubs across Europe are interested in signing him.

According to reports, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in the player.

As per 90min, Mr. Levy 'would love to take him (Rudiger) across London if at all possible.'

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites to sign the defender, should he leave next summer when his contract expires.

It does seem unlikely that Rudiger would leave Chelsea at 28-years-old to move to Tottenham, who are currently seventh in the Premier League, when he is heavily wanted by a side like Bayern Munich.

Rudiger is currently being approached by Chelsea with regard to signing a contract extension, as manager Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to sign the individual, according to reports.

Thanks to his recent performances, especially under Tuchel, Rudiger remains one of the strongest defenders in the world at the moment.

Former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand even labelled him "the best centre-back" in the Premier League, ranking him higher than both Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk.

Should Chelsea pursue their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, competition for the centre-back role will become increasingly difficult.

Rudiger however, has a long history with the club and a good relationship with the manager, so finding a place in the starting 11 shouldn't be a problem for the 28-year-old.

