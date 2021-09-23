Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger 'If At All Possible'

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger on Free Transfer 'If At All Possible'

Publish date:

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is a 'huge fan' of Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger and 'would love' to sign him if at all possible, according to reports.

The central defender has been the centre of much speculation following reports that a variety of clubs across Europe are interested in signing him.

According to reports, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are all interested in the player.

sipa_33423575

As per 90min, Mr. Levy 'would love to take him (Rudiger) across London if at all possible.'

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites to sign the defender, should he leave next summer when his contract expires.

It does seem unlikely that Rudiger would leave Chelsea at 28-years-old to move to Tottenham, who are currently seventh in the Premier League, when he is heavily wanted by a side like Bayern Munich.

Rudiger is currently being approached by Chelsea with regard to signing a contract extension, as manager Thomas Tuchel is 'desperate' to sign the individual, according to reports.

sipa_34757574

Thanks to his recent performances, especially under Tuchel, Rudiger remains one of the strongest defenders in the world at the moment.

Former Manchester United and England centre-back Rio Ferdinand even labelled him "the best centre-back" in the Premier League, ranking him higher than both Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk.

Should Chelsea pursue their interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, competition for the centre-back role will become increasingly difficult.

Rudiger however, has a long history with the club and a good relationship with the manager, so finding a place in the starting 11 shouldn't be a problem for the 28-year-old.

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_33423575
Transfer News

Report: Spurs 'Would Love' to Sign Antonio Rudiger 'If At All Possible'

40 seconds ago
sipa_33415208
Transfer News

Rudiger Offers Update on Chelsea Future Amid Contract Standstill

1 hour ago
sipa_34757574
News

Rudiger Makes Contract Demand Amid Lukaku and Werner Wages

1 hour ago
sipa_34764865 (4)
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Have Winning DNA, Wants More Trophies

2 hours ago
sipa_35188438 (1)
News

Lukaku: Chelsea Showing Statement of Intent to Tackle Racist and Online Abuse

2 hours ago
sipa_35197810
News

Timo Werner Reflects on Difficult Start to Season Following Goal Against Aston Villa

3 hours ago
sipa_35188222
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Admission After Making 10 Changes vs Aston Villa

3 hours ago
sipa_35197810
News

'Best Feeling' - Tuchel Makes Werner Assessment After Netting in Chelsea's Win Over Aston Villa

4 hours ago