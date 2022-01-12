Report: Stoke City Leading Race for Chelsea's Lewis Baker on Free Transfer

Championship side Stoke City are leading the race for Chelsea's Lewis Baker and could be set to sign the 25-year-old on a free transfer, according to reports.

The Cobham graduate has had his chances limited this season, making just one appearance for Thomas Tuchel's side.

As per PA news agency, via Independent Sport, Stoke City are currently leading the race to sign Baker, who could leave on a free transfer in January.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

This comes after reports stating that Baker has already rejected a move to a French club this summer, preferring to stay in England.

Baker is happy to wait until his contract expiry, hoping for a long-term deal in the English game next season at 'an upwardly mobile Championship club'.

However, Chelsea could be willing to let him go for free during the January window if there is interest from his preference.

Stoke City fit the bill for Baker, sitting eighth in the Championship as they look to compete for the play-off places and a chance to return to the Premier League.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

There has been an eight year gap between Baker's debut for the Blues and his appearance against Chesterfield in January, where he played in central defence and if he wishes to get game time, he could depart before the expiry of his Chelsea contract.

Baker has had previous loan spells abroad in the Netherlands, Turkey and Germany with his last English move in 2019 with Reading but he is ready to finally depart Chelsea on a permanent if an English club come in for him.

It remains to be seen as to whether anybody will challenge Stoke for his signature this month.

