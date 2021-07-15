Report: Chelsea's Ike Ugbo Set to Leave Stamford Bridge This Summer Amid Interest From Belgium

The striker is set for Stamford Bridge departure.

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea this summer, according to reports.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea and Belgian club Genk are leading the race to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Ugbo found success in Belgium last season Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/Belga/Sipa USA

Romano proceeds to report that Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV have also approached Chelsea to sign the forward but Genk are confident in completing the deal.

Ugbo began his career with Chelsea at under-10 level and turned professional for the club back in 2015.

Since then, the striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

However, he was recalled in January and sent to MK Dons for more game time, where he went on to score twice in 15 appearances.

Ugbo in action against interested side Genk Photo by YORICK JANSENS/Belga/Sipa USA

Scunthorpe United secured Ugbo's services in 2018/19, where he made 15 appearances and scored once.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

Last season was the 22-year-old's most successful and has attracted the interest of fellow Belgian side Genk whilst on loan at Cercle Brugge.

Chelsea are clearing out many of their loan players this summer before Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad ahead of a title challenge next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube