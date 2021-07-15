Report: Chelsea's Ike Ugbo Set to Leave Stamford Bridge This Summer Amid Interest From Belgium

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsEuro 2020SI.COM
Search

Report: Striker Set to Leave Chelsea This Summer

The striker is set for Stamford Bridge departure.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea striker Ike Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea this summer, according to reports. 

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Cercle Brugge, netting 16 goals in 32 appearances.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ugbo is set to leave Chelsea and Belgian club Genk are leading the race to sign him on a permanent transfer.

Ugbo found success in Belgium last season

Ugbo found success in Belgium last season

Romano proceeds to report that Turkish side Besiktas and Eredevise duo Feyenoord and PSV have also approached Chelsea to sign the forward but Genk are confident in completing the deal.

Ugbo began his career with Chelsea at under-10 level and turned professional for the club back in 2015.

Since then, the striker has had five spells away from Chelsea. First came a loan spell at Barnsley in 2017/18, where he made 16 appearances and netted on one occassion.

However, he was recalled in January and sent to MK Dons for more game time, where he went on to score twice in 15 appearances.

Ugbo in action against interested side Genk

Ugbo in action against interested side Genk

Scunthorpe United secured Ugbo's services in 2018/19, where he made 15 appearances and scored once.

Ugbo found success in the Dutch second divisiion at Roda JC in 2019/20, where he made 28 appearances and scored 13 times.

Last season was the 22-year-old's most successful and has attracted the interest of fellow Belgian side Genk whilst on loan at Cercle Brugge.

Chelsea are clearing out many of their loan players this summer before Thomas Tuchel looks to add to his Champions League winning squad ahead of a title challenge next season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

sipa_32830020
Transfer News

Report: Marc Guehi Bid 'Too Good to Refuse' for Chelsea as Defender is Set for Permanent Switch

sipa_33477240
Transfer News

Report: Crystal Palace Set to Complete Permanent Transfer for Marc Guehi

sipa_31138188
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Ike Ugbo Set to Leave Stamford Bridge This Summer Amid Interest From Belgium

1328326301.0
News

Jorginho Makes Ballon d'Or Admission Following Euro 2020 Win

AG AC cover
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea's Deal for Antoine Griezmann is 'Unlikely' Despite Links

0_Wayne-Hennessey
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Target Wayne Hennessey Expected to Join Premier League Rival

Tuchel cover 1
News

Report: Chelsea Make Thomas Tuchel Decision Regarding Returning Players

CL x Zouma
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Set Kurt Zouma Asking Price Amid AS Roma Interest