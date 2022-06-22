Report: Surprise Name Top Of Todd Boehly's Chelsea Transfer Shortlist To Replace Romelu Lukaku

Everton striker Richarlison has been highlighted by Chelsea's new interim sporting director Todd Boehly as the top target to replace Romelu Lukaku, according to reports.

The Brazilian was vital in Everton's fight for survival, scoring ten goals throughout the league season.

Inter Milan and the Blues have struck a loan deal for Romelu Lukaku worth £6.87 million, meaning a replacement is needed in the centre forward position. Numerous names have been put forward.

However, at the moment, Richarlison seems to be the priority for Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Lukaku's move happens not even a year after he moved to south London for £97.5 million.

The 29-year-old scored fifteen goals for Chelsea last year, with eight of those goals occurring in the Premier League. Not an awful input but Thomas Tuchel doesn't seem to be a fan of Lukaku ever since he did the controversial interview around Christmas.

Life without Lukaku looks like the long-term plan at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / News Images

Chelsea have been linked with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowksi in recent weeks, although he looks to have his heart set on a move to Spanish giants Barcelona.

The report also claims the other men being considered are Lille's Jonathan David, Napoli's Victor Osmihen and Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo.

