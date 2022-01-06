Report: Swansea City Enquire About Chelsea & Coventry City Duo Clarke-Salter & Maatsen

Championship side Swansea City have enquired about potential transfer for Chelsea duo Jake Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen, according to reports.

The pair are on loan at Coventry City but the Swans are interested in signing the loanees on permanent deals.

As per Swansea Independent, Clarke-Salter and Maatsen are believed to be of interest to Russell Martin's side.

IMAGO / News Images

Maatsen was considered for a recall to Chelsea after Ben Chilwell picked up an ACL injuy, ruling him out until the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have reportedly decided against recalling the Dutch defender, who is loving life on loan.

Maatsen has only had two spells away from the club, the first with Charlton Athletic in League One last season before joining Coventry City in the Championship for the current campaign.

It is clear that Chelsea rate him, having considered him for a recall, and therefore it is unlikely that Thomas Tuchel's side would allow him to leave on a permanent deal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Clarke-Salter, on the other hand, has struggled for game time in recent weeks whilst Maatsen has been a key figure for Coventry, impressing at left wing-back for Mark Robins' team.

The 24-year-old is ageing and could seek a permanent move to finally depart from Chelsea.

Levi Colwill seems to have overtaken the defender in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, impressing during his loan move at Huddersfield. It is beleived that Colwill could return to the Blues next summer to compete for a first team place.

Therefore, it looks like Clarke-Salter would be the most likely of the two to depart in the January transfer window on a permanent deal.

