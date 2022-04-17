Skip to main content
Report: Swansea City Interested in Chelsea's Ethan Ampadu After Venezia Loan

Swansea City of the Championship are looking at Chelsea youngster Ethan Ampadu on loan after his spell at Serie A side Venezia, according to reports.

The Welsh international has had an impressive spell in Italy as Venezia battle against the drop, with Ampadu crucial to their team.

According to Football League World, Chelsea are looking to send him on loan once more and Swansea could make a move for Ampadu in the summer.

imago1010941665h

Ampadu will be keen to keep up his first team football experiences with the 2022 World Cup coming up as Wales must win their play-off matches in the summer to qualify.

Swansea could hand him the opportunity to return to Wales, initially in a loan deal which will see him feature in the English leagues for the first time since his loan at Sheffield United.

Ampadu can play both in midfield and defence, with his versatility a key attribute and with Russel Martin's Swansea side good in possession, the move could make sense.

imago1010996778h

However, Chelsea would prefer their player to have a Premier League move to gain even more valuable experience after his relegation with Sheffield United.

It was previously reported that fellow Serie A side Fiorentina were interested in Ampadu in January but did not make a move for the Welshman.

However, the defender is not looking beyond his current stint in italy as he previously said: "Obviously, I want to be the best I can be after this loan wherever that is.

"But you can’t get to that point without focusing on the present."

