Report: Swap Deal For Erling Haaland Including Tammy Abraham Deemed As 'Not Possible'

The possibility of an inclusion for Tammy Abraham in a potential player-plus-cash deal Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland has been played down, according to reports.

Dortmund have reportedly been offered the former Aston Villa man as part of a blockbuster deal for Erling Haaland, with Chelsea keen to add the Norway international to their ranks ahead of the new campaign.

Abraham is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and is looking for a move this summer, with the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa and Arsenal all keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Photo by MB Media/Sipa USA

Speaking to Football Daily, Sky Sports' Marc Behrenbeck mentioned that there is 'no possibility' of Dortmund agreeing to Chelsea's bid to include Abraham in a player-plus-cash offer for their star striker.



Moreover, clubs vesting interest in Abraham, such as Aston Villa, West Ham and Arsenal, have been told that the club are trying to strike a deal with Dortmund that would see the 23-year-old head the other way.

According to previous reports, Callum Hudson-Odoi, who was heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich a few years back, has also been mooted as makeweight as Chelsea look for alternative approaches to land Haaland this summer.

It has further been mentioned that Abraham would prefer to stay in England and make a move to West Ham, who enjoyed a sensational 2020/21 campaign under David Moyes - finishing in sixth place in the Premier League.

Chelsea have reportedly set an asking price of £50 million for the forward - a figure which is seen as 'excessive' by Dortmund for a squad player who hardly featured under Tuchel for a majority of the second-half of the previous campaign.

Abraham is likely to be offloaded this summer, after falling down the pecking order, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel placing his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to do the damage up top.

