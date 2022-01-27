Skip to main content
Report: Talks Between Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea Are 'More Encouraging'

Talks between Chelsea and Antonio Rudiger over a new deal are believed to be 'more encouraging', according to reports. 

The Blues defender has entered the final six months of his current contract at the club and is now free to talk to other sides over a potential summer move. 

He was looking increasingly likely to leave west London after five years in the capital but recent developments suggest this may no longer be the case. 

imago1009370815h

According to The Telegraph, talks between Rudiger and the club are believed to now be 'more encouraging'.

Initial speculation suggested he was close to a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid, but their interest in the German international is said to have 'cooled'.

Other reports have said that despite all the interest in him during the January transfer window, he will wait until the end of the season to make a final decision on his future.

Read More

He is also willing to listen to the offers that Chelsea may propose to him as they look to keep one of their most crucial players.

imago1009094006h

Rudiger has made 180 appearances for the Blues since he arrived from Roma in 2017, scoring ten goals and assisting a further seven in all competitions.

He is one of three defenders who could depart the European Champions in the summer, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen's deals also expiring in June.

Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on the situation after the centre-back scored against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg two weeks ago.

He said: "Everybody knows (the situation - he is out of contract at the end of the season), let's wait and see. Of course (we are confident of keeping him). We have things to offer and he is the player he is in a Chelsea shirt and a Chelsea environment. He knows that very well.”

imago1009363061h
