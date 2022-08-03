Skip to main content

Report: Talks Continue Between Chelsea And Barcelona Over Sale Of Marcos Alonso

Chelsea and Barcelona are in discussions over the transfer of Spanish fullback Marcos Alonso, according to Christian Falk.

Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Alonso Kepa

Despite the Spanish team hijacking numerous of the Blues' deals over the summer, it looks like the 31-year-old could be off to the Camp Nou.

Thomas Tuchel's team looked set to bring in Jules Kounde before he got snatched away from them by Xavi, in what is an exciting window for Barca on the whole.

Left-back Emerson is also for sale, with space attempting to be made before the arrival of Spaniard Marc Cucurella from Brighton.

Mohamed Salah Marcos Alonso
Ben Chilwell will be kept around and is expected to fight it out with Cucurella for that left-back spot.

Chelsea are also in talks with Barcelona over potentially signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports.

It is rumoured that the two clubs' relationship has not been the best over the past few weeks but there is definitely an opportunity to rebuild in the upcoming weeks.

Alonso is out of contract next summer, so a move away for him now makes sense for all parties.

Cesar Azpilicueta is another player at Stamford Bridge who has been linked with a move to the five-time Champions League winners.

