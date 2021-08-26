August 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search

Report: Talks Continuing Between Chelsea And Atlético Madrid Over Saúl Ñíguez Move

Tick-tock.
Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea are holding talks with Atlético Madrid over a loan move for Saúl Ñíguez before the transfer window shuts on August 31, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the west London side had made an 'official bid' for the Spain international, as talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues had opened talks for Saúl a few days ago, and it has emerged there is an official bid on the table - a loan with an option to buy should the 26-year-old decides to join Chelsea, with reports suggesting Manchester United hold an interest in the midfielder rubbished.

Saul

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, the deal, which is set to be a loan with an option to buy, has got a chance of going ahead as talks continue between the two sides.

However, it was stated previously that Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders before announcing any fresh arrivals in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko, both of whom have been given the green light by Tuchel to leave, could depart the club soon.

It has been mentioned that Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summer, so that the midfielder could join Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Saul cover

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions:

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

KM
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Receive Blow in Pursuit of PSG Forward Kylian Mbappé

0_Chelsea-Champions-League
News

Simulated Champions League Group Stage Draw: Chelsea to Face Real Madrid, Atalanta & Dynamo Kiev

sipa_34701032
Features/Opinions

Comment: Jules Kounde Deal Shows Chelsea's Transfer Activity Continues to Be A Model of Efficiency

Saul 2
Transfer News

Report: Talks Continuing Between Chelsea And Atlético Madrid Over Saúl Ñíguez Move

Kounde 2
Transfer News

Report: When Chelsea Started Negotiating With Sevilla Over Jules Koundé Revealed

Kounde cover 1
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Hopeful of Completing €50M Deal for Sevilla Star Jules Koundé

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Agrees Five-Year Contract With West Ham

sipa_32282975
Transfer News

Report: Kurt Zouma Set for West Ham Medical in Paris Ahead of £25M Move After Issues With Chelsea Resolved