Report: Tammy Abraham Agrees Move to Leave Chelsea And Join Roma

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has agreed to depart the club and join AS Roma, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The forward has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard last season.

As per Fabrizio Romano and Gianluca Di Marzio, Abraham has accepted to join the Italian side and will sign his contract in the next days, after taking his medical.

It has been reported that Abraham will fly to Italy on Sunday ahead of the move.

The AS Roma general manager Thiago Pinto has been in London to hold talks with Abraham in an attempt to convince the striker to move to the Serie A side.

It was reported that Abraham would take time to make a decision regarding his future but now he has made his mind up and agreed to move to Rome.

The Italian club have agreed a transfer in principle with Chelsea worth up to £34 million and the Blues have inserted an €80 million buyback clause in the transfer which will be valid from June 2023.

There was much interest in the Chelsea striker as Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal also showed interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal and Arsenal never made a bid, Abraham is set to link up with former Blue Jose Mourinho in Rome.

The news comes following Romelu Lukaku's move to Chelsea from Inter Milan. The move was delayed due to Inter needing to sign a replacement, and they chose Edin Dzeko of Roma. Abraham will now leave for Rome to repalce Dzeko as Chelsea started a transfer domino effect in Italy.

