Report: Tammy Abraham Could Leave Roma In January

Abraham left Chelsea in favour of a move abroad in 2021 after he felt he was lacking game time at Chelsea.

Since joining the Italian club for £34million, he has scored 31 goals in 73 games under the management of Jose Mourinho, including winning last season's UEFA Europa Conference League, as Roma beat Feyernoord in the final.

Mourinho managed Abraham and Roma to European glory last season IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Last season, Abraham scored 17 league goals, a feat only bettered by Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic and Ciro Immobile, however this season he has struggled, scoring just three times as Roma sit 7th in Serie A.

Abraham has not scored many goals this year after his impressive debut season for Roma last campaign IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now, Daniele Longo is reporting that Abraham could leave his club in January if any realistic offers come in for him.

When Chelsea sold Abraham, they included a £68million buy-back clause in the deal that can only be triggered after the 2022-23 season, so it remains to be seen whether Roma will hold firm and retain the Englishman's services for the rest of the season in the hope Chelsea trigger the clause in the summer or if they will cash in with the 25-year old's form slumping.

