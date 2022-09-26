Report: Tammy Abraham Does Not See His Long-Term Future In Italy

Chelsea may have regretted letting Tammy Abraham leave the club for Roma considering their recent woes in the striking position, but the striker's future may not lie in Italy long-term.

Abraham made the right choice rejuvenating his career in Italy, and has become a fan favourite over in Rome under the tutelage of ex-Chelsea legend Jose Mourinho. But as with a lot of English players that go abroad, the dream is always to gain that respect at home to go back and make a difference.

Could Chelsea take another shot and re-sign Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham in action for England. IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Tammy Abraham's long-term future will likely not lie in Italy, with the player planning on returning to England in the future.

Chelsea may look at that fact, and try to convince Abraham to re-join the club. The player was sold to Roma when Romelu Lukaku came into the club, but scored more than the Belgian managed last season for the club in his impressive 19/20 season for Chelsea.

Tammy Abraham has been succesful in Rome. IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

The Blue's will not be alone in their probable hopes to bring back Abraham, with Manchester United being known to have an interest in the player.

Tammy Abraham has grown as a player during his time in Italy, and like Chris Smalling under Jose Mourinho, has benefited from trading England the sunny shores of Italia.

But, he is expected to return home in the not so distant future, and Chelsea will have to decide if they want to be part of that homecoming.

