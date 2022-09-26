Skip to main content
Report: Tammy Abraham Does Not See His Long-Term Future In Italy

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Report: Tammy Abraham Does Not See His Long-Term Future In Italy

Ex-Chelsea man Tammy Abraham does not see his long-term future in Italy.

Chelsea may have regretted letting Tammy Abraham leave the club for Roma considering their recent woes in the striking position, but the striker's future may not lie in Italy long-term.

Abraham made the right choice rejuvenating his career in Italy, and has become a fan favourite over in Rome under the tutelage of ex-Chelsea legend Jose Mourinho. But as with a lot of English players that go abroad, the dream is always to gain that respect at home to go back and make a difference.

Could Chelsea take another shot and re-sign Tammy Abraham?

Tammy Abraham

Tammy Abraham in action for England.

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Tammy Abraham's long-term future will likely not lie in Italy, with the player planning on returning to England in the future.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea may look at that fact, and try to convince Abraham to re-join the club. The player was sold to Roma when Romelu Lukaku came into the club, but scored more than the Belgian managed last season for the club in his impressive 19/20 season for Chelsea.

Abraham Roma

Tammy Abraham has been succesful in Rome.

The Blue's will not be alone in their probable hopes to bring back Abraham, with Manchester United being known to have an interest in the player.

Tammy Abraham has grown as a player during his time in Italy, and like Chris Smalling under Jose Mourinho, has benefited from trading England the sunny shores of Italia.

But, he is expected to return home in the not so distant future, and Chelsea will have to decide if they want to be part of that homecoming.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Denzel Dumfries
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready To Spend €50million On Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries

By Dylan McBennett
Anthony Barry
Transfer News

Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Benoit Badiashile
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Interested In Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

By Dylan McBennett
Wesley Fofana
News

Ivory Coast Are Hoping To Convince Wesley Fofana To Declare For Them

By Dylan McBennett
Pulisic
News

Christian Pulisic Injury Scare Over For Chelsea

By Melissa Edwards
Edouard Mendy vs Tottenham
News

Edouard Mendy Returns Back To First Team Training

By Connor Dossi-White
Reece James for England
News

'If I Stay On The Pitch' - Reece James On His Goals For The Season

By Melissa Edwards
Lauren James v Manchester City
News

Emma Hayes Hails Lauren James Following Manchester City

By Melissa Edwards