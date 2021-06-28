Report: Tammy Abraham's Departure is 'Pending' amid Villa's 'Imminent' £40m Bid

Sports Illustrated home
Report: Tammy Abraham Future 'Pending Final Decision' Amid Aston Villa Interest

The forward has attracted huge interest.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The decision regarding Tammy Abraham's new club is yet to be made,  according to reports.

Abraham finished last season on 12 goals in all competitions for the Blues but found himself out of favour when Thomas Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard.

According to Fabrizio Romana, via Benchwarmers, the striker's future is 'pending a final decision' on his new club as Abraham wants to leave.

Tammy Abraham is set for his Chelsea exit this summer

Chelsea have already rejected a loan bid from Besiktas for the forward, looking to sell the player on a permanent transfer.

Crystal Palace have been the latest team to show interest in Abraham but are waiting to appoint a new manager before making a decision on the move. 

West Ham United are also interested in the forward, however it is unlikely that they will be able to meet Chelsea's asking price unless they make sales this summer.

West Ham manager David Moyes confirmed this as he said: "We don’t have that money, we don’t have that to buy a striker at that price, no. I don’t think we will be making a purchase of that for any one player. I’d be surprised if we were."

The most likely destination for he striker is Birmingham as Abraham's former club Aston Villa are prepared to offer up to £40 million for the striker, matching Chelsea's valuation.

Several clubs are interested in offering the striker a way out of Stamford Bridge

FA Cup winners Leicester City make up the final Premier League side with reported interest in Abraham as Chelsea look to sell the academy graduate.

Newly appointed AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is also keen on signing Abraham.

The striker's departure will provide funds for Chelsea to attempt to bring in Erling Haaland, who is the Blues main priority this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on other clubs' interest in Tammy Abraham

"I have no message [to clubs interested in Abraham]. I don’t get involved with messages to other clubs trying to sign our players. He is my player and as long as he has a contract and is out on the training pitch at Cobham he gets full support. Especially from me."

