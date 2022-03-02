Report: Tammy Abraham Has No Intention of Returning to Chelsea After Impressive Roma Spell

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has no intention of returning to his boyhood club after his impressive spell at AS Roma continues, according to reports.

The England international has scored a total of 19 goals so far this season, with 12 of those coming in Serie A as his side look to close in on a top five spot.

Since departing the west London club he spent many years in the youth system at, Abraham has been linked with a return to the club in recent months but it appears as though he does not want the move.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

Il Tempo, via Sport Witness, have analysed Abraham's recent comments following his side's 1-0 win over Spezia on the weekend and they report that the player has no immediate intentions of returning to English football.

After the win, the 24-year-old said the following: “Rome is my home, I fell in love with it from the first day. I hope to continue like this.”

Chelsea do have an €80 million buy-back clause in the Englishman's contract that says the European champions can claim back their player from 2023 onwards.

IMAGO / Gribaudi / Image Photo

This clause appears to be worrying some Roma fans, despite it not becoming active for another year and a half.

The Blues spent £97.5 million on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter last summer and will therefore not likely be too keen on splashing out €80 million on another striker any time soon.

It was recently reported that Abraham 'hopes to return to Chelsea one day', but this later report would suggest that the day is not in the immediate future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube