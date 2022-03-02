Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Tammy Abraham Has No Intention of Returning to Chelsea After Impressive Roma Spell

Former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has no intention of returning to his boyhood club after his impressive spell at AS Roma continues, according to reports.

The England international has scored a total of 19 goals so far this season, with 12 of those coming in Serie A as his side look to close in on a top five spot.

Since departing the west London club he spent many years in the youth system at, Abraham has been linked with a return to the club in recent months but it appears as though he does not want the move.

imago1009711111h

Il Tempo, via Sport Witness, have analysed Abraham's recent comments following his side's 1-0 win over Spezia on the weekend and they report that the player has no immediate intentions of returning to English football.

After the win, the 24-year-old said the following: “Rome is my home, I fell in love with it from the first day. I hope to continue like this.”

Read More

Chelsea do have an €80 million buy-back clause in the Englishman's contract that says the European champions can claim back their player from 2023 onwards.

imago1010219669h

This clause appears to be worrying some Roma fans, despite it not becoming active for another year and a half.

The Blues spent £97.5 million on Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter last summer and will therefore not likely be too keen on splashing out €80 million on another striker any time soon.

It was recently reported that Abraham 'hopes to return to Chelsea one day', but this later report would suggest that the day is not in the immediate future.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009711111h
Transfer News

Report: Tammy Abraham Has No Intention of Returning to Chelsea After Impressive Roma Spell

By Jago Hemming
just now
imago1010235770h
News

'That's Life at Chelsea' - Thomas Tuchel on Quick Competition Turnaround

By Jago Hemming
30 minutes ago
imago1006992224h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger to Make a Decision on His Chelsea Future Over the Summer Months

By Jago Hemming
1 hour ago
imago1010228973h
News

Thomas Tuchel Makes Kepa Arrizabalaga & Edouard Mendy Decision Over Who Will Start in Goal vs Luton Town

By Matt Debono
9 hours ago
imago1010216227h (1)
News

Chelsea Suffering From Physical Overload After Tough Carabao Cup Final Ahead of Midweek FA Cup Tie

By Jago Hemming
9 hours ago
imago1009691546h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea in 'Ideal Position' to Sign Jules Kounde as Competition Arrives Too Late to Beat Blues

By Jago Hemming
10 hours ago
imago1010252278h
News

Why Thomas Tuchel Gave Chelsea Squad Day Off After Liverpool Defeat Ahead of Luton FA Cup Tie

By Matt Debono
10 hours ago
imago1010209690h
News

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea Trying to Create Positive Atmosphere at Club Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

By Matt Debono
10 hours ago