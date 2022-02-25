Report: Tammy Abraham 'Hopes' to Return to Chelsea One Day Despite Not Regretting Departure

Tammy Abraham 'understandably hopes to return' to Chelsea one day, according to reports in Italy.

The forward departed for AS Roma last summer after failing to impress Thomas Tuchel.

As per Corriere dello Sport, via Sport Witness, Abraham hopes to return to Chelsea before the end of his career.

Abraham has managed an impressive 18 goals and four assists in all competitions this season since joining up with Jose Mourinho in Rome.

In contract, his replacement Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea has struggled and only scored 10 goals in 28 matches this season.

The report continues to state that Abraham does not regret his decision to leave Chelsea but would be open to a return one day.

Chelsea have the ability buy Abraham back from July 2023 onwards, with the fee believed to be €80 million, and AS Roma's director Tiago Pinto confirmed this.

"There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great," he said.

In his two seasons in the Chelsea first team, with the forward being introduced under the management of Frank Lampard, Abraham featured 82 times for the Blues and scored 30 goals, as well as picking up 12 assists.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the former Blue but he could well return if he continues to impress in the Serie A and Lukaku struggles for form.

Abraham's home grown status could also make him even more attractive for top Premier League clubs.

