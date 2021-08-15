Sports Illustrated home
Report: Tammy Abraham Pictured in Rome Ahead of €45M Transfer & is Set to Sign Five-Year Deal

The forward has arrived in Italy.
Tammy Abraham has arrived in Rome on Sunday ahead of his move from Chelsea to AS Roma this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The forward is surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge following Romelu Lukaku's arrival in west London.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Abraham is in Rome for his medical before signing a five-year contract at the club.

Chelsea will receive €40m plus €5m add ons in the deal as Abraham signs for the Italians until June 2026.

Abraham has since been pictured landing in Rome ahead of the move.

AS Roma sent their general manager Thiago Pinto to London to convince Abraham to join and Roma boss Jose Mourinho has held talks with the player ahead of his move.

Chelsea made the permanent signing of Lukaku on a five-year deal, breaking their club record fee to bring in the Belgian.

This gave Abraham the opportunity to depart Stamford Bridge and the forward has chosen Roma as his new club.

Tammy Roma

There was much interest in the Chelsea striker as Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal also showed interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal and Arsenal never made a bid, Abraham chose to depart for Rome.

Abraham will become the third Chelsea player to leave for the Serie A this summer following Olivier Giroud and Fikayo Tomori's transfers to AC Milan earlier in the window.

The Blues have inserted an €80 million buyback clause in the transfer which will be valid from June 2023, meaning that if Abraham sets the world alight in Italy, Chelsea have a fixed fee in place to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.

