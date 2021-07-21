Report: Tammy Abraham Set for Arsenal Move Amid Tottenham and West Ham Interest

The striker is expected to move to north London this summer.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to join Arsenal on loan this summer, according to reports.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge all summer as Chelsea prepare a bid for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

As per Sun Sport, Chelsea are prepared to let Abraham join Arsenal on loan to speed through a deal.

London rivals Tottenham and West Ham United are also interested in the forward, who is valued at £40 million by Chelsea.

However, Arsenal are the favourites for Abraham, who is a boyhood fan of the club.

A loan deal with an obligation to buy if Abraham makes a certain amount of appearances would see Chelsea willing to let him join the Gunners this summer.

It has previously been reported that Aston Villa would not move for the forward, who spent a period on loan at the club in 2019, due to the high asking price for Abraham.

Borussia Dortmund have dismissed talks about Abraham being offered in a deal for Haaland this summer, so Chelsea must find a different destination for the forward.

Abraham's departure would free up space in Chelsea's squad as the Blues plan a move for the Norwegian international.

Chelsea are not scared to do business with the Gunners as David Luiz, Willian and Petr Cech have all moved to north London from Chelsea in recent years.

