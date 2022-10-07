Skip to main content
Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return

Roma striker Tammy Abraham has been speaking about a Chelsea return in the future.

Tammy Abraham has done brilliantly at Roma since leaving Chelsea, and has really become a fan favourite at the club under Jose Mourinho. Chelsea have not had a player score as much in a league season since Abraham left, and may look to get him back in the future.

Roma will be reluctant to sell, but Chelsea have a golden ticket if they do commit to wanting the player back. A buy-back clause will be active next June, worth £80million, and Chelsea can bring the academy product back if they so wish to.

It will be down to Tammy Abraham if he wants to come back to the club who let him go.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Tammy Abraham has been speaking about the possibility of returning to Chelsea in the future, when the buy-back clause becomes activated.

 “I’m happy with Roma and I’m focused on my job here. The team is good. The manager is good. The city, the fans, I'm happy. Only God knows the future”.

Christopher Nkunku has been signed by Chelsea, and he is expected to be for the forward position, but Tammy Abraham could still certainly be part of the plans for the future.

It will be one to watch, and will ultimately be down to Tammy Abraham if Chelsea do decide to activate the buy-back clause.

