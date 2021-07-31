Report: Chelsea Lower Tammy Abraham Valuation as Player is Told He Can Leave

Chelsea have lowered their valuation for Tammy Abraham after telling the striker that he is available for a transfer this summer, according to reports.

Abraham is set to leave the Blues as the club target a world-class centre forward.

As per ExWHUEmployee via West Ham United Fan Zone, Chelsea have told Abraham that he is available for transfer and will now accept offers of £30 million for the forward.

Abraham is looking for a move away from Stamford Bridge after falling down the pecking order, with Blues boss Thomas Tuchel placing his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to deliver the goods.

The English striker, who has two years left on his contract in west London, has also been linked with Arsenal and Aston Villa, with whom he spent a season on loan in the Championship before being integrated to the first-team set-up by former manager Frank Lampard.

Chelsea had previously set an asking price of £50 million for the London-born forward, who registered 12 goals and six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions last term but this has been significantly lowered as the Blues look to get Abraham out the door.

A move to West Ham could help the forward revitalise his career and learning under an experienced manager such as David Moyes, Abraham could return to his lethal best by getting regular minutes under his belt.



Abraham will be looking for regular first team minutes as he looks to regain his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

