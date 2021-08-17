Report: Tammy Abraham Turned Down Five Premier League Sides & Barcelona Before AS Roma Switch

Tammy Abraham was the subject of interest from several clubs before completing his move from Chelsea to AS Roma, according to reports.

The English forward has sealed a £34 million transfer to link up with José Mourinho, with Chelsea having included a buy-back clause worth €80 million which is valid from June 2023.

Abraham was being monitored by a host of sides across Europe in recent weeks, as the 23-year-old accepted that his future lied away from Stamford Bridge after refusing to extend his deal in west London having fallen down the pecking order since Thomas Tuchel's arrival in January.

As reported by 90min, Arsenal, Tottenham, Crystal Palace, West Ham and Aston Villa all made a late attempt to sign the striker, but Abraham instead sought to revitalise his career by heading to the Serie A on a five-year contract.

Moreover, Barcelona generated contact with the forward to convince him to move to the Camp Nou, according to Sky Sports via Kaveh Solvekol, but the willingness shown by the Roma hierarchy and their persistence to get a deal over the line persuaded Abraham to complete a move to the Stadio Olimpico.

Abraham's connection with Chelsea has come to an end after rising through the academy ranks at Cobham, which saw him win trophies at youth and senior level, including the Champions League and Super Cup in 2021.

Following the confirmation of his transfer to Roma, Abraham said: "You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.

“Roma are a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies, and I want to be in those competitions again – so I want to help this team to achieve that, and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the number nine at this club (Roma), and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

