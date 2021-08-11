Report: Tammy Abraham's Buy-Out Clause Revealed Ahead of AS Roma Transfer

Chelsea have inserted a buy-back clause in Roma's transfer bid for Tammy Abraham, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is set for a Stamford Bridge departure this summer as the Blues are set to sign Romelu Lukaku.

As per Goal, Chelsea will have the option to re-sign the striker in the future through a fixed fee.

The report continues to state the the fixed fee is thought to be large but will give Chelsea the opportunity to re-sign Abraham in the future.

It appears that Chelsea have learnt from their past mistakes as they re-sign Lukaku for a club record fee and will insert a clause in Abraham's deal to ensure that they have the chance to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.

What has Tuchel said about Abraham's future?

Speaking on the striker's future, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said: "It is the same as players coming in, I will not comment on the actual situation, how far it is, and if it's true or not true.

The forward is in Chelsea's squad to face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup as Tuchel confirmed: "Tammy is in the squad and did good preparation matches.

"He was clearly not happy with the last half a year and he has maybe reason not to be happy. Maybe it was my fault not to push him and trust him at the same level as other players.

"I can understand he wants more minutes, so the decision will be how do we plan? What are Tammy's plans? Does he fight his way back into the team from the position he ended last season?

"Or does he want to change club to one where he has a better chance of being a starter? I can understand and this is the situation. It's quite a normal situation until the transfer window is closed.

"Tammy is one of the players where we constantly evaluate the situation and adapt to the needs. There is no news now, he is available for the starting XI tomorrow or to come off the bench."

