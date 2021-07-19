Report: Aurelien Tchouameni Under 'Serious Consideration' as an Alternative to Declan Rice

Chelsea are giving 'serious consideration' to signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni rather than Declan Rice this summer, according to reports.

The 21-year-old midfielder could be set for a move to Chelsea, following reports that the club are considering him as a Rice alternative.

As per The Athletic, Tchouameni is under 'serious consideration' as an alternative for the West Ham midfielder as Chelsea eye up midfield reinforcements.

Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA

Tchouameni currently plys his trade for Monaco in France, playing in midfield alongside former Blue Cesc Fabregas and has impressed in Ligue 1 recently.

The midfielder could be seen as a cheaper alternative to Rice, who is Chelsea are yet to initiate discussions for this summer.

Chelsea are looking to spend big on a goalscorer and with West Ham valuing Rice at £100 million, the Blues could look for cheaper alternatives if they were to sign a midfielder.

West Ham's Rice could be set for Chelsea return Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Tchouameni doesn't have the Premier League experience of Rice, but he could come at a much cheaper price if the Blues target the midfielder.

However, Thomas Tuchel will not make transfer decisions yet as he wishes to look at returning loan players before dipping into the market.

This means that Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek or Conor Gallagher could potentially fill the void left by Billy Gilmour in midfield, if Chelsea do not pursue either Rice or Tchouameni this summer.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

