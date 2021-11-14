Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has had enquiries made about him from various teams, according to reports.

The Blues attacker joined the club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and has made 81 appearances since then.

However the American has only featured four times this season due to injury, returning as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Malmo a couple of weeks ago.

According to Sport, several teams have asked about Pulisic's situation at the European Champions, despite his injury worries.

The report suggests that he is attracting a lot of attention from other clubs, with him potentially making a move away from west London in order to secure more gametime.

His injuries have limited his minutes on the pitch this season, but with other attacking players in his position it may be difficult for him to secure a starting spot and a move elsewhere could be on the cards.

Pulisic scored on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, but tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to isolate at home.

He then suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the Blues for many weeks, before coming on as a substitute late on against Malmo. He also appeared against Burnley, Chelsea's last game before the international break.

The American scored for his country off the bench against Mexico on Friday night, showing his quality once again.

However, his gametime at the Blues remains to be seen for the remainder of the season, especially considering the return of other injured players.

