Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

    Author:

    Chelsea's Christian Pulisic has had enquiries made about him from various teams, according to reports. 

    The Blues attacker joined the club in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund and has made 81 appearances since then. 

    However the American has only featured four times this season due to injury, returning as a substitute in the 1-0 win over Malmo a couple of weeks ago. 

    imago1007848397h

    According to Sport, several teams have asked about Pulisic's situation at the European Champions, despite his injury worries.

    The report suggests that he is attracting a lot of attention from other clubs, with him potentially making a move away from west London in order to secure more gametime.

    His injuries have limited his minutes on the pitch this season, but with other attacking players in his position it may be difficult for him to secure a starting spot and a move elsewhere could be on the cards.

    Read More

    imago1007848772h

    Pulisic scored on the opening day of the season against Crystal Palace, but tested positive for COVID-19 and therefore had to isolate at home.

    He then suffered an ankle injury which kept him out of action for the Blues for many weeks, before coming on as a substitute late on against Malmo. He also appeared against Burnley, Chelsea's last game before the international break.

    The American scored for his country off the bench against Mexico on Friday night, showing his quality once again.

    However, his gametime at the Blues remains to be seen for the remainder of the season, especially considering the return of other injured players.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007758972h (1)
    Transfer News

    Report: Teams Enquire About Christian Pulisic's Situation at Chelsea

    just now
    imago1007845557h
    News

    'He is Fit' - Kai Havertz Handed Fitness Boost After Recent Injury

    27 minutes ago
    imago1007861480h
    Transfer News

    Report: Ross Barkley Move From Chelsea to Newcastle in Doubt

    17 hours ago
    imago1007052522h
    Transfer News

    Report: Fee Required for Chelsea to Sign Aurelien Tchouameni Revealed

    18 hours ago
    imago1007239660h
    News

    Mason Mount Set for Early Chelsea Return After Gareth Southgate Makes England Admission

    19 hours ago
    imago1007793258h
    Transfer News

    Report: Chelsea Lead Race for Monaco Star Aurelien Tchouameni

    19 hours ago
    imago1003333690h (1)
    News

    International Watch: The Chelsea Stars in Action On Saturday 13 November

    20 hours ago
    imago1007931182h
    News

    'I Want to be The Best I Can be' - Ethan Ampadu Speaks on His Chelsea Future

    20 hours ago