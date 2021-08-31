August 31, 2021
Report: Terms 'Have Been Set' for Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez Ahead of Chelsea Negotiations

The pair could move to Stamford Bridge.
Author:
Publish date:

Terms have been set for both Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez as Chelsea look to sign both players on Deadline Day, according to reports.

The pair have been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge all summer.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, terms have been set with both the players and the next update 'should simply be whether they will go through with the selling club's terms or whether talks collapse'.

pjimage (7)

The report comes following news that the Blues are set for a 'very busy' Deadline Day.

It was revealed in Spanish media that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' and Chelsea are set to push for a move for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, Sevilla's Kounde is 'waiting nervously' as Chelsea wish to sign the defender before Tuesday's deadline.

sipa_34321911

It was reported that Chelsea had a fresh bid of €55 million rejected by Sevilla in recent days as the Blues were believed to have walked away after Sevilla raised their asking price by €15 million despite Chelsea thinking a fee had been agreed between the clubs.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Chelsea and the players and all that is left to be settled is the fee between the clubs.

Meanwhile, Callum Hudson-Odoi could depart for Borussia Dortmund on loan.

More Chelsea Coverage

