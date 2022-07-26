Skip to main content

Report: The Five Players Who Want To Leave Chelsea

It is thought that several Blues players are looking for a way out this summer as the upcoming season draws closer.

According to The Mirror, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Cesar Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic and Marcos Alonso all want to exit this transfer window.

The summer has already seen Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen depart for La Liga to play for Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Chelsea have also allowed last summer's star signing, striker Romelu Lukaku to return to Serie A side Inter Milan on loan for the season.

Romelu Lukaku
It is rumoured that club captain Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso would both prefer a move to the Catalan club, joining former teammate Christensen.

The 32-year-old captain has been with the club for 10 years, and has won every major domestic trophy, as well as the UEFA Champions League and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Cesar Azpilicueta

The US International has failed to push his way into the starting line up consistently, as is the same with Ziyech and Werner, and the recent signing of Manchester City sensation Raheem Sterling is likely to make their chances even slimmer.

The statuses of all the players are still up in their as they largely depend on factors external to themselves i.e. the defensive needs of Chelsea next season or the financial situation of Barcelona.

Todd Boehly
Kepa dive
Werner vs City
Timo Werner
Cesar Azpilicueta
Pulisic
Cesc Fabregas
Conor Gallagher Billy Gilmour
