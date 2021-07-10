Report: The Four Clubs Interested in Chelsea's Kurt Zouma Revealed

The centre-back is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, with plenty of interest in the French defender.

Chelsea's Kurt Zouma is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs and one Serie A club as he could link up with his former manager, according to reports.

Zouma has struggled for minutes since Thomas Tuchel arrived at Chelsea and switched to a three at the back formation.

As per Julien Maynard, the defender has already attracted interest from three Premier League clubs and one Italian outfit.

Zouma has had limited game time since Frank Lampard's departure (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have already 'positioned themselves' for Zouma, however the player declined the move.

Two further Premier League clubs, Everton and Tottenham, are also interested in the Frenchman.

The 26-year-old spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Everton, impressing as he became a key part of their defence. It appears that Rafa Benitez's side could be in for the defender again as they look to improve their squad.

Tuchel could look to sell Zouma this summer (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tottenham had previously been interested in Zouma under the leadership of Jose Mourinho but it appears that interest still exists as they appointed Nuno Espirito Santos as their new head coach.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea would be willing to do business with Tottenham, as Daniel Levy makes any deal involving Harry Kane to the Blues 'impossible'.

Finally, former Blues manager Mourinho is looking to bring Zouma to AS Roma on a loan with an option to buy.

The Portuguese brought Zouma to Chelsea back in 2014 and handed him his debut, in a season which saw the defender cement his place in the team alongside captain John Terry with the pair forming a formidable partnership at the back.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube