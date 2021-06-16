Report: The Latest On Chelsea's Summer Pursuit Of Haaland, Lukaku & Kane

Chelsea are keen on bringing a new striker to the club this summer with Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku all mentioned to be on the club's radar.

Thomas Tuchel is believed to be targeting a new bags-man this summer and those three names are of high interest to the Blues.

The summer window is now open and plans are starting to get underway to scout out possible targets.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A report from Nizaar Kinsella and Goal have provided an update on the transfer latest of Chelsea's pursuit of a centre-forward this summer.

Erling Haaland

According to the report, Borussia Dortmund will only accept an exceptional offer for Haaland this summer. It's believed a deal could cost well in excess of £100 million, with it previously claimed Dortmund want £150 million plus for the 20-year-old.

Harry Kane

A move for the Spurs forward will be extremely difficult. Manchester City and Manchester United are 'keen', Goal state, but Chelsea also remain in contact for the forward.

Sipa USA

Spurs are reluctant to sell to their London rivals but Chelsea have now marked Kane as a 'significant target' this summer.

Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has already expressed his intention to stay at Inter Milan this summer amid links to a return to the Premier League.

And although Chelsea have been credited with interest for Lukaku and his teammate Achraf Hakimi, the Italian side will block a move from the west London side for Lukaku in the summer transfer window.

What has Thomas Tuchel said on possible summer acquisitions?

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube