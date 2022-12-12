Skip to main content
Report: The Reason Endrick Chose Real Madrid Over Chelsea Has Been Revealed

The reason Endrick chose Real Madrid over Chelsea has finally been revealed.

Chelsea were involved in a race for one of the world's most wanted young players over the past few weeks, and very nearly came out on top. In the end Real Madrid got their man.

Endrick is set to become a Madrid player for a fee of €60million, but will not be able to play for the club until 2024 due to his age. Chelsea were favourites at one stage of proceedings for Endrick.

The reason he chose to become a Galactico over a blue has finally been revealed.

Endrick chose to join Real Madrid over Chelsea.

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Endrick chose Real Madrid over Chelsea was due to the fact the Blue's were not as committed to the financial terms as Real Madrid. 

Chelsea are reported to have had some reservations about the financial side of the Endrick deal, and weren't as ready to commit as Real Madrid, which ultimately won them the deal.

Endrick and his family were impressed by Chelsea having even visited the training ground to be shown around by Thiago Silva, but in the end chose Real Madrid.

Chelsea have now turned their attention to Youssoufa Moukoko from Borussia Dortmund. They are exploring a possible deal for the German.

Disappointing for Chelsea, but every closed door offers way to a new beginning. Endrick will join Real Madrid, but Chelsea may find another superstar to emulate him.

