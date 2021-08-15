Tammy Abraham to Return to London After AS Roma Medical

The striker will come back to London.

Tammy Abraham will return to London following his AS Roma medical to finalise the post-Brexit paperwork ahead of his move from Chelsea, according to reports in Italy.

The striker is set to depart following a medical in Rome.

As per Football Italia, Abraham is having his medical and will complete his transfer but then return to London for a 'few days' to finalise the post-Brexit paperwork.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

The England international was pictured in Rome ahead of his medical on Sunday and is set to join Jose Mourinho's side on a permanent transfer.

The deal will see Chelsea receive a reported €40 million plus €5 million in add ons in the deal as Abraham signs for the Italians until June 2026.

There was much interest in the Chelsea striker as Atalanta, West Ham, Arsenal also showed interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal and Arsenal never made a bid, Abraham chose to depart for Rome.

Abraham will fly back to London to complete the paperwork, as following Brexit, an English player no longer qualifies as an EU national in the Serie A.

The Blues have inserted an €80 million buyback clause in the transfer which will be valid from June 2023, meaning that if Abraham sets the world alight in Italy, Chelsea have a fixed fee in place to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in the future.



Abraham will say his goodbyes at Chelsea's Cobham training ground before moving to Italy to lead the line for AS Roma following Edin Dzeko's departure to Inter Milan.

